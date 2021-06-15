Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

