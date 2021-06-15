Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,266 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

