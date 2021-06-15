Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

