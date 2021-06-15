Thomas White International Ltd. Has $582,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 386,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $396.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.45. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

