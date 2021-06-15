Thomas White International Ltd. Has $491,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

