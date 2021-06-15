Thomas L. V. Newberry Sells 29,820 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMSWA stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $796.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in American Software by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Software by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Software by 415.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

