TheStreet Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,955 shares of company stock worth $278,945,166 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Moderna by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189,307 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.