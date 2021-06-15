TheStreet Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.88.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,955 shares of company stock worth $278,945,166 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Moderna by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 189,307 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
