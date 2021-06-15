The Western Union Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 20,202 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,574% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,207 call options.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $178,025.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,965.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,480 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

