The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 20,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

