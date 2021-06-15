The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 27,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

