The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the May 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

