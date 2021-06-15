The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of The Shyft Group worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.