The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,633. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.35.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.57.
In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,398,987. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
