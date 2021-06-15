The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,633. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.35.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,398,987. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

