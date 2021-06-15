The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGPYY stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.9659 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

