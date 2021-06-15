The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 4,761.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

JXI opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

