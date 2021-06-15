The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $75,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $10,628,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPOE opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

