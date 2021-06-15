The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $55,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In other BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

