The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 826,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -134.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

