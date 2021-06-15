The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of BME stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

