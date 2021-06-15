The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 295.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

