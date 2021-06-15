The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.
The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 345,407 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
MOS opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.
The Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.