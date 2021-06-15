The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. The Mosaic posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 345,407 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.