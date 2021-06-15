The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $111,000 Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

