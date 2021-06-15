The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UGP. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

