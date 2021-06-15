The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $129,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in BRF by 20,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BRF by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 711,156 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

