The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,566 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ServiceSource International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $271,351. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.97.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SREV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.