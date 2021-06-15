The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 11,878 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $267.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

