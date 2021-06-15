The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $350,621.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $220,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,220 shares of company stock worth $34,933,006. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. Analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

