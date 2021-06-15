The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $33.91 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.41.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

