The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Honest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $18.39 on Friday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

