The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,109,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

GRX opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.