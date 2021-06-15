The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.22

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.22 and traded as high as C$82.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$82.05, with a volume of 157,668 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 98.50.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.5393895 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

