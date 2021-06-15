The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,004 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $118,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.