The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of The China Fund during the first quarter valued at $251,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Shares of The China Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. 10,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,283. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.