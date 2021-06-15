The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $55.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $56.02 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1,148.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

