The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

