Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.01.

