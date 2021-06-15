Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

