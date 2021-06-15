Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $219.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

