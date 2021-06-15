Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 135 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $2,030,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

