Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Geode Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,973,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $587.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $651.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

