Telos Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Telos has a market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $452,584.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Telos has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

