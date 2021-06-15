Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE TEO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.75 and a beta of 0.37. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.