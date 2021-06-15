Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

