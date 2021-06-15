Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.88.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
