Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 2,476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 660.6 days.

Shares of Technogym stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Technogym from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

