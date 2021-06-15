Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,084 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STERIS were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.94. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

