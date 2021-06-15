Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,034 shares of company stock worth $2,221,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.