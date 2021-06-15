Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 488.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HI opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

