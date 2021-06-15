Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 21,337 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

