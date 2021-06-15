Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 59,235 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Range Resources worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

