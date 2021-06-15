TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sysco by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

